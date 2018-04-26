Borderer back in court in US over child sex charge

An alleged prostitute from the Borders has made her second appearance at a court in the US charged with having sex with an underage boy.

Sarah McGill, of Church Square, Galashiels, appeared in Orange County Court last week to appoint an attorney for her forthcoming trial.

McGill, 28, was arrested at a hotel in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday, April 7, accused of having sex with a 14-year-old.

She was later charged with lewd and lascivious battery, an offence carrying a jail sentence of up to 15 years.

Florida police say the teenager made contact with a woman named Sophia Belle, an alias used by McGill, while looking for prostitutes online.

The boy says he went to a hotel to have sex with her and paid her $480 afterwards.

McGill was released on bail on April 9 after posting a £1,000 bond but was ordered to stay in Florida to attend trial at a later date.

She has since returned to Orange County Court to appoint Donald Lykkebak as her attorney.