A man involved in a New Year’s Day bust-up with his partner in Bowden, near Newtown, has been admonished at Selkirk Sheriff Court after being of good behaviour for the past three months during a period of deferred sentence.

Graeme Reid, 44, of Bowden, had pleaded guilty to shouting and swearing, threatening his partner with violence and repeatedly striking the door of a house in the hamlet’s Dick Road.