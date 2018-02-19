Border ladies shine at wedding awards

A Borders photographer has captured the approvel of brides and grooms across the country, having backed a top wedding industry award for the second year running.

Innerleithen-based Story of Love photography, owned by Natalie Martin, was named Photographer of the Year at this year’s Confetti Awards, which celebrate the best contributors on the country’s wedding scene.

This is the second year running that Natalie, 33, has scooped the top award, something she puts down to her modern approach to compositions and her training from father Kenny Martin.

“He’s a wedding and portrait photographer and trained me all my days,” she said. “I just went on my own in 2012 when all my friends were getting married and it was the perfect time to get some experience.

“I make my photos quite creative, not just your standard wedding photographs.

“I feel I have been brought up trying to find the light, position the couples in the perfect place. I think that’s what sets me aside from others.”

First time entrants Carol Holness, from Carol’s Creations in Peebles, and Kirstie Notman from Signature Hair by Kirstie, were also voted runner-ups in the florist of the year and hairdresser of the year categories respectively.

“There’s quite a few of us who work together and it was great to see Carol and Kirstie in the top 10 as well.

“If we are doing any fashions shows we always try go involve each other and we are able to recommend each other to clients,” Natalie added.

Now in their third year, the awards, which took place in Glasgow last month, search nationwide for the best photographers, florists, venues, cake makers, beauticians and hair dressers, as voted for by their customers, to put before panel of industry experts.

Other Border finalists included Peebles make-up artist Danni Burnside and Amy Clancy from LA Bridal store in Galashiels.

Natalie added: “We are extremely thankful to all our voters who helped us get this far and have supported us.

“We should all be very proud of our achievements and are very honoured to have five of us all from the same area who work together regularly make it to the final.”