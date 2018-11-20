Border charities receive grant funding boosts

Two Border charities are sharing almost £19,000 worth of grant funding between them this month.

The Borders Additional Needs Group (BANG) has received a cash boost of £9,910 from the Big Lottery Fund. The Galashiels-based group will use the money to help set up a parent network for parents and guardians of children and young people, up to the age of 21, with additional support needs across the region.

Meanwhile the Borders Older People Forum is going to be re-established thanks to a funding boost of £8,150 from the same pot.

The forum will bring together member organisations from across the Borders to create a collective voice to share on issues concerning the elderly.

It will also bring older people together to address social isolation in the region.