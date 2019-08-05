Bonchester Bridge speed shearing contest is an evening of firsts

History was made at the 20th annual speed shear competition in Bonchester Bridge on Saturday night.

For not only did the event attract a record number of shearers and spectators, but both the open and senior competitions were won by female shearers.

David Mactaggart supplied the sheep for the speed shearing, with reigning champion, Glen Wilson and new sheep shearers, Holly Bell and Jen McAuley.

In total 31shearers from across the UK and as far afield as New Zealand showed their shearing skills in the William Laidlaw Memorial Hall in front of judges Bill Woodcock from Cornhill, Jedburgh’s Jim King, and David Mactaggart from Bonchester Bridge.

Henry Douglas said: “We had a huge turnout, the biggest it’s ever been. I think it’s become really popular because it’s so well organised.

“We had two female winners and also a new record speed time from New Zealander Michael Jeffries with a time of 20.08.

“The event was once again extremely well organised by Geordie Bain and his helpers.”

A raffle and sponsorship raised £1,700 for Alzheimer Scotland.

The open competition was won by Bonchester’s Una Cameron (25.10seconds) with runner-up local lad Glen Wilson (26.87). Dunfermline’s Callum Shaw (21.80) and Michael Jeffries (20.76) were both red-carded. Kiwi Amy Silcock won the senior final (32.63) while last year’s champ Stuart Robson, Galashiels, (29.78), Roberton’s Scott Anderson, (30.37) and Andrew Tullie, Teviothead, (32.25) were all red-carded.