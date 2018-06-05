Bolton holidaymaker accused of voyeurism at Borders caravan park

A 44-year-old tourist has been accused of spying on another man having a shower at a Borders caravan park.

Alleged voyeur Robert Newsham is said to have watched the naked man by standing on a stool to peer into his shower cubicle.

That peeping Tom offence is alleged to have been committed at the shower and toilet block at Gibson Caravan Park in Melrose.

Newsham, of Blackrod, Bolton, Greater Manchester, pleaded not guilty to breaching section nine of the 2009 Sexual Offences Act (Scotland) and to an alternative charge of threatening or abusive behaviour.

A trial date has been set for August 16 at Selkirk Sheriff Court, with an intermediate hearing on July 16.