Bogus workmen con elderly man in Kelso

A man in his eighties has paid a four-figure cash sum for minor work after bogus workmen targeted his home in Kelso.

The incident took place in Dyer’s Court, Kelso on Thursday, July 5, when two men attended a house offering to carry out temporary roof repairs.

The resident, a man in his eighties, was convinced to pay an exorbitant amount for the work carried out.

One of the men is described as white, between 40-45 years old, tall, medium build, black hair past his ears. He had an English accent and was wearing a black leather jacket, white t-shirt and black shorts.

The other man is described as white, 40-45, brown neck-length hair, tall, broader build, with a Scottish accent. He was wearing a white t-shirt and brown shorts.

The men are believed to have been travelling in a plain white van.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the Dyer’s Court area, or has information that can help with inquiries, is asked to contact Galashiels CID via 101, quoting incident number 4618 of 5 July, or report it to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police are reminding residents that if they have any concerns about someone who attends at their door, they do not have to engage with them.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Any suspicious behaviour should be reported to police via 101, or in an emergency via 999.

“Please look out for neighbours who may be vulnerable and report any suspicious activity to us.”