Body found in search for missing Melrose woman

A body has been found in the search for a missing 26-year-old Melrose woman.

Leonora Harper-Gow was last seen in the town at 8pm on Saturday, June 16 and was reported missing the following day.

There were no sightings of Leonora, also known as Blaze, after that time despite police appeals and searches involving both police and Leonora’s family and friends.

Police had believed she may have travelled to Edinburgh by train.

However, a Police Scotland spokesman said today: “Police in the Scottish Borders can confirm that a woman’s body has been recovered as part of the ongoing search for Leonora Harper Gow.

“Officers made the discovery at around 7pm on Tuesday, July 3 within a wooded area near to Melrose.

“No formal identification of the body has taken place at this time, however, Leonora’s family have been informed and will be kept fully updated.”