Body found in search for missing Borders student

A body has been found in the water at St Andrews close to where a Borders student went missing in March.

Nineteen-year-old Duncan Sim was last seen leaving an event at Madras Rugby Club in St Andrews at 11.15pm on Wednesday, March 14.

The alarm was raised the next morning after the teenager failed to return to his halls of residence.

Despite extensive searches of the area, the St Andrew’s University student from Duns has not been seen or heard from since.

The body has not been identified and police say inquiries are at an early stage.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At 6.25pm on Sunday June 3 officers from Fife attended West Sands, St Andrews, after the discovery of what is believed to be human remains were found within the water.

“Inquiries remain ongoing at this time.”

Duncan’s family have been informed.