Blood charity gets a shot in the arm from Selkirk youngster’s golf day

A Selkirk youngster diagnosed with a rare disorder that means his blood does not clot as it should – leaving him suffering severe bruising and nosebleeds – has raised £795 for charity.

Lilliesleaf primary school pupil Robbie Buchanan, 10, hosted a charity golf day, along with his grandfather, Murray Cleghorn, at The Woll.

As well as the golf, a raffle was organised by Robbie’s younger brother, Ross.

The cash will be winging its way to the ITP (immune thrombocytopenia) Support Association.

Pictured are Robbie,Ross and Murray, along with mum Ann and dad John.