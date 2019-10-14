Blog tells the tale of pioneering Teviotdale teacher Tom

The story of the role played by a pioneering Borders teacher in promoting racial integration in Scotland is being told again to mark this year’s Black History Month.

Tom Jenkins was Britain’s first black school teacher, and he started his educational career not in any of the UK’s big cities or parts of the country better known for welcoming large numbers of immigrants but, rather, in Teviothead.

The Old Smiddy at Teviothead.

His story is well known among the Teviotdale village’s 100 or so residents, and across the wider Borders, but less so nationwide, and that’s something Rachael Bowen, a designations officer for Historic Environment Scotland, is seeking to put right by telling his tale once again in a blog for the Edinburgh-based organisation.

It can be found at blog.historicenvironment.scot/2019/10/tom-jenkins, having been published to mark Black History Month.

The month-long awareness event started off in the US in 1970 as a successor to the shorter Negro History Week held there since 1926 and has been observed this side of the Atlantic since 1987.

For details, go to www.blackhistorymonth.org.uk

Bowen recounts how Jenkins arrived in the UK in 1803 at Liverpool on board a slave ship called the Prudence and was then taken to Hawick by its captain, James Swanson.

It’s believed he was sent to Britain by his father, possibly a chief in what is now Sierra Leone or Liberia, to be educated and further his prospects.

Unfortunately for him, though, his guardian, a former surgeon, died within a few weeks of his return to his home-town at the age of 23.

Responsibility for the youngster’s upbringing then passed on to Swanson’s brother-in-law Thomas Lunn, a weaver in Teviothead, and he was educated at the village school.

Once grown up, he applied for a job there in 1814 and didn’t get it but he was taken on to run a new school in the village instead at the Old Smiddy and remained in charge there for four years before moving south to London.

Tom left the UK, never to return, in 1821 after being offered a job as a teacher in Mauritius in 1821 by Robert Townsend Farquhar, governor of the Indian Ocean island.

He died in 1859 at the age of 62, leaving a widow and four children.

Tom’s old workplace in Teviothead was designated a listed building in 1987, and a plaque commemorating his career was unveiled there in 2003.