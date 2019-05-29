Blast from past on offer at Traquair’s medieval fair

Scotland’s oldest inhabited house took another trip back in time at the weekend to host its annual medieval fair.

Almost 3,000 visitors headed to Traquair House, near Innerleithen, to witness the 18th annual staging of the two-day fair.

Families enjoyed historic re-enactments, a cannon-firing display, medieval markets, archery, jester shows and jousting competitions down Traquair’s avenue.

Crowds had the chance to take part in sword and shield making workshops, as well as ancient crafts and tapestry classes and getting up close with birds of prey at falconry displays.

Organiser Catherine Maxwell Stuart said: “It’s a really great spectacle.

“Obviously we had less than amenable weather, but it all went really well.

“Despite the odd shower, everyone enjoyed themselves.

“The jesting was great as always. They develop their show every year, so there’s always something new to see.

“We had lots of people in armour, more re-enactors than ever before, two cannons firing and full-scale skirmishes on the avenue.

“We had an increased number of people participating in battles and a new falconer which proved popular this year.

“It’s amazing how far people travelled to come here, including from north east England, Edinburgh and Glasgow.”