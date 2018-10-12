Black Bob trail opens in Selkirk

The second winning piece of community artwork as part of the Selkirk Flood Protection Scheme was unveiled on Sunday.

The Black Bob Trail, a tribute to the famous Dandy cartoon character, is situated in the triangle field.

The opening was marked by a guided walk to the site, which includes a stell, cairn and seating area, as well as information cases showing the history of the famous collie.

Riddell Fiddles musicians led the walk with some appropriately cheery tunes and some other musicians gave a short performance.

There was also a talk by sheep dog trainer Viv Billingham.

The artwork was designed by the Black Bob Heritage Group, with the stone coming from the Philiphaugh Estate, and was put together by Gordon and Dave Amos.

The trail aims to evoke the world of shepherding, representing the days of when the fictional border collie lived near there, through a series of objects along the site at the Long Philip Burn corridor.

The first artwork in the scheme was unveiled earlier this year, A Selkirk Legacy by Svetlana Kondakova, a huge mosaic piece showing various weel-kent Souters, common riding images and scout leader Graham Coulson saving the town from a mythical kelpie.

The third artwork is on hold at the moment until further notice.