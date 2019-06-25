Biffy Clyro among big names paying tribute to Selkirk singer-songwriter Scott Hutchison on new covers LP

Rock giants Biffy Clyro are among a star-studded cast ringing the changes to mark the 10th anniversary of the release of Selkirk indie rock band Frightened Rabbit’s breakthrough second album.

The East Ayrshire trio are among various artists assembled to cover the 14 tracks making up The Midnight Organ Fight, some of them twice over, to celebrate, albeit belatedly, a decade having elapsed since it came out in April 2008.

Biffy Clyro singer Simon Neil performing with Frightened Rabbit at Kelvingrove Bandstand in Glasgow.

The new album – available on Friday, July 12, on vinyl, CD and download – follows a five-date tour by the band in March last year to mark the original’s 10th birthday.

It failed to chart first time round but was a No 56 hit following the death of frontman Scott Hutchison in May last year at the age of 36.

The new LP’s title is a reference to a lyric from one of the songs on it, Head Rolls Off – ‘While I’m alive, I’ll make tiny changes to Earth’ – and it’s also the name of a charity set up in memory of Hutchison last month by his family and bandmates.

A spokesman for the band said: “To celebrate the 10-year anniversary of The Midnight Organ Fight, we wanted to avoid the usual approach of just repressing the vinyl, or rereleasing the same record with different artwork, or putting out demos that were never meant to be heard by anyone other than the band and maybe our parents.

“We came up with the idea of asking some pals to record their own interpretations of the songs on the album.

“It felt like a good way to celebrate everyone who had been a part of the last 10 years of the band.

“Every single person on Tiny Changes has been a part of our lives and Frightened Rabbit in a special way over the last 10 years.

“We’ve shared studios, vans, bars, dressing rooms and probably even underwear with some of these people, and that’s why this record is so special to us.

“Scott was a vital part of bringing this album together, and it’s something he was very excited about and worked hard to bring to life.

“He listened to and approved every track on there with us, and he had already started preparing the artwork which you’ll see on there.

“This is a celebration of a record that connected thousands of people to Scott and connected thousands of people to each other, and, 10 years on, it is still managing to do it.”

Biffy Clyro are one of two acts to cover The Modern Leper for Tiny Changes, the other being Julien Baker.

The forthcoming album includes double helpings of The Twist, by Wintersleep and Piano Bar Fight, and My Backwards Walk, by Katie Harkin and Sarah Silverman and also by Manchester Orchestra, too.

The other artists featured are Oxford Collapse, Fiskur, Right On Dynamite, Aaron Dessner and Lauren Mayberry, Josh Ritter, Peter Katis, Craig Finn, Benjamin Gibbard, Jeff Zeigler, Daughter and the Twilight Sad.

Fiskur’s Ross Clark, Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil and the Twilight Sad’s James Graham and Andy McFarlane also took part in a show in memory of Hutchison and in aid of the Social Bite charity in Glasgow in December.