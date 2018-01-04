Being good sports pays off for Jock and Pete

Two Berwickshire men have been given BEMs in the Queen’s new year honours list for being good sports.

Jock Law, 82, was rewarded for services to his community in Coldstream, and Duns sports coach Pete Hardie’s was for services to tennis and badminton.

A Coldstream Guard until 1986, Jock went on to spend over 20 years managing swimming pools at Duns, Eyemouth and Haddington.

He also spent eight years as a town councillor and is currently chairman of the town’s civic week and men’s shed.

Jock moved to Coldstream from Morebattle as a boy in 1946 and has lived there since with wife Sheena. They have two sons, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A tennis coach for over 25 years and a badminton coach for more than 40, Pete has taught more than 2,000 youngsters across the Borders both sports, and continues to do so at the age of 70.

The retired Scottish Borders Council gardener, named as Duns’ citizen of the year in 2015, and wife Anne have two children, Peter and Clare.

“I’m really chuffed with this, but I just couldn’t believe it,” he said.