A woman has been ordered to be of good behaviour for the next six months after she admitted assaulting a former partner at his Hawick home.

Kirsty Renwick, 33, of Chay Blyth Place in Hawick, also admitted threatening or abusive behaviour and making offensive comments.

Those offences were committed in Hawick’s Scott Crescent on June 13 last year.

Sentence was deferred at Jedburgh Sheriff Court until September 2.