Beast latest: A697 between Carfraemill and Greenlaw and A68 south of Jedburgh are closed

The Beast from the East has caused chaos on Borders roads today, February 28, and while most main routes remain open, some have been closed.

The A697 between Carfraemill and Greenlaw is still shut – and drivers are being reminded to obey road-closed signs as those who have not are now impeding the ability of Scottish Borders Council staff to clear the routes worst affected by today’s snow.

A snowplough trying to keep the A68 clear north of Oxton today.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Our ploughs are continuing to try to clear the route. However, vehicles on the route are making this difficult.

“Drivers are reminded that they must not ignore road-closed signs.”

Also, the A68 has now been closed between Jedburgh and the Carter Bar due to the current weather conditions.

Parts of the northern Borders are included in the Met Office’s red warning for snow. Advice from Police Scotland in these conditions is not to get in your car at all but, rather, stay indoors and, above all, stay safe.