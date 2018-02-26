Beast from the east knocking on our door

Borderers have been warned to prepare for an arctic blast over the next few days as “the beast from the east” is set to hit the region.

Europe has been left reeling after Storm Emma brought freezing temperatures and snow.

Galashiels' town clock and Bank Street Gardens in the snow, taken during the last snowfall in January.

Across the Lothians and the Borders, it starts off fairly gently today, with a few light wintry showers.

Some bright spells will be coming through, especially in the west, but feeling cold with a light to moderate easterly breeze.

Temperatures are expected start to drop tonight, with sleet or snow showers arriving from the east, which will lie on a widespread frost, with a minimum temperature of around -3°C.

Tomorrow will bring a cold day with bright spells and a few more sleet or snow showers and fresh easterly winds.

The coldest spell is expected from Wednesday to Friday – bitterly cold with frequent snow showers with some travel disruption are likely.

Commuters have been warned there may be some disruption, and as always, motorists are urged to drive to the conditions – check our video above for some hints on winter driving.