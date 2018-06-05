Be like Ali. Be a ninja warrior

Kelso ninja Ali Hay has heartily recommended Borderers do what he did and take up the challenge set by the Ninja Warrior UK show.

Ali is one of eight finalists left in the competition and appears in the series four grand final on Saturday night at 6.30pm on ITV1.

As the fastest finisher by a mile in the semi-finals, Ali is now one of the favourites to be the first athlete to complete the UK final course, including the punishing 22m rope climb tagged Mount Midoriyama.

And with the course barely dry, the makers of the show, which is hosted by Ben Shephard, Rochelle Humes and Chris ‘Kammy’ Kamara, are already looking for next season’s contestants to take on the jaw-dropping challenges of the course, “whether they are have-a-go-heroes or a Superman athlete”.

A spokesman for the programme said: “We are looking for contestants from all walks of life, the only requirement is that the applicant is 18 or over.

“Auditions for the show are coming up across the UK this June and July.”

Ali told us: “I would 100% recommend it.

“If you are up for one of the hardest physical and mental challenges there is, I’d say go for it, or on the other hand you can go in completely as is and just see what happens. Either way it’ll be something you will never forget.”

The application process closes on July 13. To enter, visit the application page – www.itv.com/beontv/shows/ninjawarrior