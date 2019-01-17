BBC Science Editor explores the dangers of seabed mining

A familiar face on your TV screens will be coming to the Scottish Borders Campus in January as the BBC Science Editor David Shukman explores the pros and cons of the ‘Deep Sea Gold Rush’.

Over the course of his career, David has travelled the globe reporting on a range of topical news stories, visiting over 80 countries worldwide.

Most recently, he has pioneered coverage of a brand new frontier in mining where the search has begun for valuable minerals in the deepest, darkest depths of the ocean.

And the reason why companies are plunging so far down is simple: rocks on the sea floor are worth so much more to prospectors than those on land – they contain far more gold, copper, zinc and rare earth elements.

But, as several dozen companies are on the brink of starting mines in the deep ocean, environmentalists have begun to raise concerns. What about damage to fragile marine ecosystems? What about the extinction of rare life forms?

It is well known that Sir David Attenborough – a recipient of two of RSGS’ most distinguished Medals and who first spoke for the Society 55 years ago – was aghast when he heard that miners were targeting hydrothermal vents where life might have begun.

Commenting on the upcoming talk, David said: “As a news reporter it’s always a pleasure to have the chance to discuss issues in greater depth and I’m hoping that my subject will provoke a lively debate. Few realise that we’re on the brink of a new gold rush underwater and I’m looking forward to sharing my insights from as far afield as the Caribbean and Papua New Guinea.

“It’s also a great pleasure to be invited to speak in Galashiels as I have plenty of family connections in Scotland. Most notably, my mother lives near Lockerbie in a house originally bought by her uncle, the historian Sir Steven Runciman.”

Mike Robinson, Chief Executive of the RSGS said: “David’s talk in Galashiels is set to be a lively one as he gets under the skin of this controversial topic and poses insightful questions – something he is known to do so well.

Part of the Royal Scottish Geographical Society’s (RSGS) Inspiring People talks programm, David will speak at the Scottish Borders Campus, Galashiels, on Tuesday, January 29 at 7.30pm.

Tickets £10 are available at www.rsgs.org or on the door.