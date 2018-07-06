Bank boss fined £1,350 for assaulting ex-partner at her Borders home

A bank manager has been fined £1,350 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for assaulting his then partner after discovering she was cheating on him with other men.

Brian Coats got involved in a heated argument with the woman at her home in Chirnside after accessing her mobile phone and finding messages from other lovers.

He pleaded guilty to striking her to the face, pushing her to the body, causing her to fall onto a bed, grabbing her by the throat and pinning her up against a window, all to her injury, on April 24.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said the relationship was now over.

The 36-year-old Bank of Scotland boss, of Mayfield, near Dalkeith, Midlothian, had his fine reduced from £1,500 to £1,350 due to his guilty plea.