Bands, bikes and brews on the bill at Jedburgh’s Birl n’ Beer

Fans of live music, real ale, craft beers and renowned Borders artist George Inglis are in for a treat this month as the annual Birl n’ Beer festival returns to Jedburgh.

The single day event, taking place on Saturday, August 24, is returning for a third year and organisers day gearing up to be bigger and better than before with the introduction of more bands and beers, and even the odd vintage bike on display.

Hosted by Jedburgh Rotary Club and friends the event is promising a lively mix of music including traditional folk session in the town hall, George Inglis and his band Rockin’ Horse on the main stage, Jedforest Instrumental Band outside in the Murray’s Green band stand and the potential for a ceilidh in the evening if the going’s still good.

“It’s a convivial afternoon filled with entertainment and a social atmosphere,” organiser Chris Scott said.

“It’s not a beer festival as such, and it’s not rock n’ roll, but it is an afternoon where the whole family can come and enjoy the music while adults enjoy some of the real ales and craft beers, all sourced from the Borders region and on offer in the town hall.

“We’ll have traditional musicians doing sessions all day, the Jedforest Instrumental Band will be providing an oompah in the band stand and George Inglis’ and Rocking’ Horse will be on the main stage.

“It gets better and better each year and we’re always looking to add to it.” New this year is the addition of a vintage bike display with locals being invited to park up their old motorbikes for the afternoon for others to admire.

“I’m a biker myself and I know that beer and biker dudes go well together,” Chris added. “If there’s any local bikers out there that want to bring it along, show it off and talk to people about it just come along from midday onwards.”

This year’s festival will showcase brews from Born in the Borders, near Ancrum, Dunbar’s Thistly Cross Cider, Tempest Brewing from Tweedbank, Belhaven Brewery, Edinburgh, as well as a host of locally sourced gins and Prosecco.

Tickets, costing £10, are available via the Borders Birl n’ Beer page on Facebook and in Taylor’s newsagents and From Me To You card shop, both in the town’s High Street.

It’s a family event and children under the age of 16, who must be accompanied by an adult, go free. Adults can enjoy their first pint on the house.

The music starts and the bar opens at 12pm, picnics are welcome on Murray’s Green, and the day is expected to wrap up around 9pm.