Baby boxes prove popular in the Borders

Figures released this week show that more than 1,500 Borders families have benefited from a baby box since they were launched in April 2017.

Across Scotland, more than 80,000 have been delivered, with 1,521 heading to the Borders.

The box, which contains a selection of clothes, as well as every day must-haves, like a bath towel, a travel changing mat, muslin cloth squares, a bib, a digital thermometer, and books, has now undergone a redesign, especially for mothers’ day.

The new boxes will also encourage families to become more environmentally friendly, with parents-to-be receiving a voucher for a reusable cloth nappy, and liners.

SNP MSP for Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale, Christine Grahame said: “Every child, regardless of their circumstances, should get the best start in life.

“At the heart of the baby box is a message about fairness and opportunity, which is why I’m delighted to see that 1,521 of new families have benefitted from it in the Borders.

“96% of expectant parents in Scotland are now requesting a baby box – and more than 80,000 have been delivered. That’s a huge vote of confidence in the baby box.

“Given how beneficial they are to parents and newborns, long may that continue.”