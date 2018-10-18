Award-winning Jedburgh student Robbie finally gets his just rewards

For a lad who says he was “interested in cars since he could pick up a toy one”, there was really only one career to choose.

Jedburgh’s Robbie Anderson was among several prize-winners at this year’s Borders College graduation ceremony in Kelso.

However, despite picking up two of the biggest awards on the day, the humble Borderer was far happier sticking his head under a car bonnet at work than taking time off for that occasion.

There, college vice-principal Heather Anderson said of Robbie: “During his three years studying for the City and Guilds level-two and three modern apprenticeship, Robbie’s work was to a very high standard, achieving credits and many distinctions along the way, resulting in him being awarded the course’s student of the year in each of these three years.”

Robbie was finally presented with his awards by Heather at his workplace, Thos B Oliver’s garage in Denholm, this week.

The mechanic maestro picked up the Stuart Wilkie Memorial Trophy and Scottish Motor Trade apprentice of the year award, in recognition of his dedication, drive and commitment during his time at the colllege.

The memorial trophy is presented each year by the Wilkie family in memory of their son Stuart, a motor vehicle student at Borders College.

Robbie, who first attended the college in 2015 as a first-year apprentice employed by the Denholm garage, told us yesterday: “I am really happy at winning the award. It’s really good for the business, but the graduation day wasn’t really my thing. I’d just rather keep my head down.

“I’ve always been interested in cars since I could pick up a toy one, and my older brother was the same, so I suppose it was no surprise when I followed him into the trade.

“I did enjoy it at college, which is probably why I did so well there.

“I’ve also got a few cars in a shed at Charlesfield, and I’m always working on them when I’m not at work.”