Award win offers Selkirk bar food for thought

Selkirk’s Fleece Bar and Kitchen picked up the prize for best Scottish cuisine at this year’s Food Awards Scotland.

The Ettrick Terrace pub and restaurant beat seven other finalists to claim that accolade at this year’s awards, the sixth, held by marketing firm Creative Oceanic at the Glasgow Marriott hotel on Monday.

Fleece owner Tracey Ward said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have been awarded this accolade, which celebrates the very best Scotland has to offer in the hospitality industry.

“To win the category for best Scottish cuisine when we’re a family-run restaurant situated in a small Borders town is testament to the commitment and focus of our staff and the support we have from our customers and the community.

“There were some great, long-established restaurants in our category, and for us to have come out on top was a welcome surprise.”

The Fleece was the Borders’ only winner.

Jim Jack’s fish-and-chip shop in Peebles and the Horseshoe Inn at nearby Eddleston were also shortlisted for awards, for best chippy and gastropub respectively, but missed out on the night.

Creative Oceanic chief executive Irfan Younis said: “Congratulations to all the winners and finalists at the sixth Food Awards Scotland.

“We welcomed and rewarded some of the best in the Scottish food industry who serve us up some of the tastiest food, enhance our culture, deliver top-quality customer service and provide us with some of the best banter around.

“All winners and finalists should feel immensely proud as the competition was tough this year.”