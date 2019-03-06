Award thrusts Rowland’s film club into spotlight

A Selkirk youth group has been named secondary film club of the year at this year’s Into Film Awards.

Rowland’s film club picked up the national accolade at the annual celebration of the best young filmmakers, reviewers and film clubs in the country, hosted by education charity Into Film in London on Monday.

The West Port club gives young people from across the Borders a safe space to discuss often-difficult issues and topics raised in its films after watching them together.

Club leader Charlie Dawson has been running the club for four years, using films to encourage young people to socialise and discuss topical issues.

Collecting the award, she said: “We didn’t think we would win this award after seeing the calibre of the other two schools – their videos were fantastic. We are just a wee youth club, and this award, honestly, means so much to us.

“This award is for all our film club members past, present and future.

“Today is a great achievement for Rowland’s.”

Rowland’s has recently screened films on the themes of LGBT History Month, Safer Internet Day and International Women’s Day.

Rowland’s was up against Bucksburn Academy in Aberdeen and Sawston Cinema Club in Cambridge.

Borders actor Jack Lowden, from Oxton, handed out the awards, and he said: “I am very proud to present this award in particular as I grew up in an area where there were a lot of youth group and youth theatres.

“It didn’t have a film club, though, and I know how amazing they are and how much insight they give into our wonderful industry, the spark they can give us to show what’s possible and helps us from kicking about the streets doing nothing, like me and my mates used to. We would’ve been better off in a film club.”

Now in their ninth year, the awards, hosted by children’s TV presenter Radzi Chinyanganya, took place at London’s Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square.