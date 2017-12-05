Assurances given over future of two Borders bus routes

Scottish Borders Council has assured passengers that it has no plans to reduce services on two Borders bus routes.

It comes after Midlothian Council, which contributes towards the Borders Buses, Scottish Borders Council-run 51 and 52 services between Edinburgh and Jedburgh/Kelso, announced it would be reviewing its subsidy on that service in a bid to address a £13.5m budget shortfall in the next two years.

However, a Scottish Borders Council spokesman said: “Scottish Borders Council has no plans to reduce the current level of service for residents of Jedburgh and Kelso to Edinburgh.

“This proposal is part of Midlothian Council’s budget ongoing consultation, with no final decision taken by its councillors.”

Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk MP John Lamont is urging service users to respond to Midlothian Council’s public consultation before it ends on Thursday, December 14. He said: “Buses are a vital service for many residents in the Borders. It is therefore very concerning that the 51 and 52 services may be put at risk by Midlothian Council’s review.

“I would urge residents who use these routes to respond to the Council’s consultation, but I hope Scottish Borders and Midlothian Councils can work together to do everything they can to retain them.”