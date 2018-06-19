Aspiring Borders taxi driver failed to declare conviction

An aspiring taxi driver withheld a dangerous driving conviction when applying to Scottish Borders Council for a licence.

Polish national Piotr Bula, 39, applied for a taxi driver’s licence in May claiming he had no convictions for motoring offences.

However, a Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency check revealed that Mr Bula was convicted of causing serious injury by dangerous driving at Aberdeen Sheriff Court just one month before submitting his licence application.

That offence was committed in December 2016 and led to his licence being endorsed with six penalty points not due to expire until April 2021.

Police Scotland have written to the council objecting to his application.

Deputy chief constable designate Iain Livingstone wrote: “The application has been processed by the police service of Scotland, and routine checks were carried out which showed that the applicant has a previous conviction.

“This conviction was not declared on the application form.

“The police service of Scotland is of the opinion that, by reason of the non-disclosed offence and the result of a further inquiry that has come to light as a result of the checks carried out, the applicant is not a fit and proper person to be granted a taxi driver’s licence and objects to the granting of such a licence.”

Members of the council’s civic government and licensing committee will consider Mr Bula’s application when they meet this Friday, June 22, at the authority’s Newtown headquarters.

Their meeting starts at 10.45am.