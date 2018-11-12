ARMISTICE 100: Selkirk remembers its war dead

Selkirk remembered its fallen on Sunday with the largest parade the town has seen in recent years.

Standards were carried and lowered, wreaths were lain and a silence observed as the town commemorated 100 years since the armistice which marked the end of the 1814-1918 conflict,

Armistice 100: Selkirk's remembrance parade.

Chairman of Selkirk Ex-Soldiers Association, David Deacon, said the commemorations were particularly well received and supported.

“This years Remembrance Sunday was a little different, in that at 6am piper Kev Turnbull played the tune Battle’s O’er at Selkirk War Memorial as part of a global initiative, It was a very poignant and emotive service.

“The Royal Burgh Standard and the Casting Association standards joined the parade too this year. This was particularly poignant as of all the men from the crafts and association which served during the Second World war, 292 didn’t come home.

“The 1,004 that did come home no doubt returned to or became members of the crafts and associations and contributed to Selkirk after what must have been a devastating period in history for the town. “

On Sunday those standard bearers marched together, ‘Shoulder to Shoulder, Blade by Blade’ and took their place alongside the Royal British Legion Scotland standards.

At 11am the Colin Kemp sounded the Last Post, the Standards dipped, the lament was piped by Kev Turnbull and a silence was impeccably observed by all before the Reveille sounded.

Wreaths were laid and the congregation, the largest ever seen at the Selkirk War Memorial of late, was addressed by the reverend Margaret Steele.

A salute as the parade passed the Pant Well was taken by deputy lord lieutenant John Scott, provost Jake Wheelans and councillors from Selkirk Community Council and Scottish Borders Council. As part of a national tribute the Parish Church bells rang at 12.30pm.

Mr Deacon added: “Events like these do not just happen. It has taken a vast amount of organisation, time, effort and commitment from all the Selkirk community across all ages, for which I am and always will be eternally grateful.”

Following the parade there was a lunch at Selkirk Conservative Club where funds were raised for Selkirk Pipe Band in the form of a bottle draw.

The Selkirk poppy window display winner was Eileen Easton who collected her trophy from Fiona Deacon, area orgnaiser for PoppyScotland.