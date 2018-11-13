ARMISTICE 100: Jedburgh remembers, in pictures

A respectful hush fell over the crowd gathered around Jedburgh’s war memorial on Sunday as the town marked the 100th anniversary of the armistice.

Townsfolk lined the banking and ramparts while ex-servicemen and women, their relatives and wreath-layers lined up for the annual act of remembrance at Abbey Place, this year led by Reverend John Riddell.

Jedburgh Legion chairman Shaun Carroll brings the parade to a halt at the end of the parade,

Flags were dipped as David Lightbody played the Last Post, finishing just seconds before the town clock signalled the start of a two-minute silence at 11am.

Piper Tosh MacDonald played Flo’ers o’ the Forest while wreaths were laid by Lord Lothian Michael Ancram, honorary provost Harvey Oliver, and representatives from the town’s armed forces, youth organisations, bands, festival committee and schools.

Legion Scotland’s Jedburgh branch chairman, parade commander Shaun Carroll, said the town remembers its fallen with the “deepest respect”.

“I would like to thank all the groups in the town who turned out,” he said. “The beavers and scouts, brownies and guides, all did an amazing job decorating our town with hand made poppies and creating the beautiful layout at our war memorial. The parents must be proud of them, I know I am.

“I also would like to thank our town’s army cadets who helped with the Poppy Scotland appeal, as they do every year.”

Shaun, a veteran himself, said it was an honour to lead the parade.

He added: “I think this being the centenary of armistice made everybody think a little more about the huge sacrifice which cost the lives of millions of men.

“We came together here in Jedburgh and remembered the fallen with deepest respect.”

A remembrance service in Jedburgh Old and Trinity Parish Church followed the ceremony at the war memorial.