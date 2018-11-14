Armistice 100: Hawick remembers, in pictures

Hawick remembered its First World War dead with sincerity and reverence on Sunday.

More than 200 people followed in a remembrance parade to the war memorial in Wilton Lodge Park 100 years to the day since the signing of the armistice that ended the four-year war.

Hawick Pipe Band leads the parade to Hawick's Wilton Lodge Park.

Ian McLeod, chairman of the town’s Royal British Legion Scotland branch, said: “It was very well supported by the town.

“Regular serving soldiers , along with ex-service personnel and members of the town’s organisations, joined dignitaries, the deputy lord-lieutenant, provost, presidents of the ex-servicemen’s club and Legion Scotland and councillors in laying wreaths.

“There was a huge attendance at Wilton Lodge Park by members of the public.”

A service there was conducted by lieutenant Caroline Brophy-Parkin, of Hawick’s Salvation Army branch, wreaths were laid and the Queen’s and legion colours dipped as bugler Steven Hewson and piper Cammy Renwick played the Last Post and lament respectively.

Hawick remembers.

A poppy cascade created to decorate the 1514 monument for last month’s tribute to its sculptor, William Beattie, was once again draped from the horse, and Sunday’s parade route was extended to pass the landmark after a salute was taken by provost Watson McAteer and Kirsty Dunlop, deputy lord-lieutenant for Roxburgh, Ettrick and Lauderdale.

That afternoon, a delegation of German visitors laid a wreath at Stobs Camp, and at 7pm a beacon was lit on Millers Knowe. The beacon-lighting, part of a nationwide tribute, and was organised by the community council.

The Rev Alistair Cook led a service before the names of Teries killed in the war were read out in turn by Ian Turnbull, Ian McLeod and Jim Adams.

Mr McLeod added: “The day was a really good example of the town coming together to remember and pay respects to those who gave their lives and suffered as a result of the First World War.”

Hawick remembers.

Hawick remembers.