ARMICTICE 100: Denholm remembers

Denholm did remembrance a little differently at the weekend as it honoured the village’s lost soldiers.

The commemorations began at 6am with piper Derek Campbell playing Now the Battle’s O’er at the village war memorial, as part of a nation-wide tribute, and ended with bugler David Lightbody playing the Last Post just minuted before beacons were lit on Ruberslaw and Minto Hill.

Muriel and Jim Wilson with David Howden study a map of Battles throughout Belgium at a display in Denholm's Village Hall.

In between remembrance services were held at Minto, Denholm and Bedrule and war memorials with 11, 31 and seven candles respectively placed at each site - one for each name as it was called out on the memorial.

In Denholm the memorial was adorned with poppy stones, made by primary school pupils and a poppy cascade.

A friendly kick-about in honour of that held on the front line on Christmas day 1914, took place on the village green with some walking wounded in period dress battling out to a draw. In the village hall, wartime afternoon teas were served, five school pupils recited their poetry and an exhibition of wartime memorabilia, featuring everything from medals to messenger bikes, was admired.

Community council chairwoman Gwen Crew, said: “It was all exceptionally well supported. The afternoon tea was a great success, and the children’s poetry was well received, and just lovely.

Joyce Crook and Scott Tait admire the candle, poppy and stone tributes on the memorial, after the service.

“Placing the children’s stones on the memorial one- by-one earlier in the week was very moving, too.”

Organised by the community council, the programme of events was planned in line with the national Battle’s O’er tribute.

Gwen added: “We felt it was really important that we got the chance to do this. We covered as much as we could do, bringing in the young organisations and schools.

“We couldn’t have pulled it off without a lot of help from other people.

Fiona and Erin Lothian at Denholm's Village hall at a 1914 Douglas messenger bike used in the war as part of the display in the hall

“We managed to involve young and old, and the whole afternoon was smashing.”