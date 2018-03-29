Architect fined £450 for careless driving near Leadburn

A driver has been fined £450 at Selkirk Sheriff Court for overtaking a double-decker bus while approaching a blind bend.

Richard Gallie pleaded guilty to careless driving on the A703 Edinburgh-Peebles road near Leadburn on December 12.

Depute fiscal Tessa Bradley said the offence happened on a busy road when it was dark at around 4.30pm.

She explained that the 60-year-old, of Tweeddaleburn, near Gorebridge in Midlothian, told police he could not see any lights in the distance and thought it was safe to overtake.

Gallie, an architect, also had seven penalty points placed on his driving licence.