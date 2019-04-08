’Appy days are here for tourism businesses in Borders

’Appy days are here for tourism businesses in the Borders now temperatures are rising and the sun is getting its hat on more often than previously.

Midlothian and Borders Tourism Action Group has produced a smartphone app called Scotland Starts Here to encourage tourists to stay longer in this part of the country.

Project manager Jemma Reid said: “The new app is free to use and easy to download. It has everything from interactive routes and maps to itineraries of what do depending on your mode of transport and interests.

“It even has some fantastic audio telling stories through the area’s many myths, legends and songs.

“We’ve developed it with key partners including local tourism businesses, Midlothian Tourism Forum, the Scottish Borders Tourism Partnership, VisitScotland, ScotRail and local councils to encourage people to stay and explore the area rather than just pass through.

“Whether you are walking, cycling, driving, on a horse or even in an electric car, our app can help you choose great places to eat, visit and explore.”

“It’s a great tool for local businesses to promote themselves as it really is a one-stop digital shop for anyone who is visiting the area to shape and plan their stay.”

The app can be downloaded from Apple’s app store or the Google Play online store.

Mid Berwickshire councillor Mark Rowley, Scottish Borders Council’s executive member for business and economic development, added: “The new Scotland Starts Here app is one of a number of exciting projects being taken forward this year to promote the Scottish Borders as a destination to stay in and explore.

“These include VisitScotland’s See South Scotland campaign, the opening of the Jim Clark Museum in Duns and investments in key Scottish Borders events such as the Melrose Sevens and Borders Book Festival.

“I would encourage visitors, as well as local people, to try out the app to find out more about our wonderful corner of Scotland.”