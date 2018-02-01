Appy days are here for bus passengers in the Borders

Borders Buses has launched a new app allowing passengers to buy tickets and track bus journeys via their mobile phones.

Its live tracking system is linked to on-bus ticket machines to provide real-time journey information.

To launch the app, suitable for both iPhones and Android devices, a choice of discounted mobile tickets has been introduced covering the full Borders Buses network, including unlimited day travel for £7.99.

Sharon Morrison, the travel company’s commercial manager, said: “We are excited to launch our Borders Buses app, and following a successful pilot period and early feedback, we expect it to be a sure hit with our customers.

“The technology within the app, especially the journey tracker and bus stop information, will make bus travel simple and easier for not just our regular customers but for infrequent and new customers too.”

Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale MSP Christine Grahame said: “Since Borders Buses took over many of the Borders’ routes, there has been a steady improvement in services for my constituents and for the staff working for them, including a refreshed fleet with the Borders Buses logo.

“The app is the latest upgrade of these services and will be invaluable to passengers, especially the tracker service.”

“My report card for Borders Buses to date is 10 out of 10.”

The Borders Buses app has been created by software developer Passenger Technology Group, and its chief executive, Tom Quay, said: “We’ve delivered a high-quality mobile app that brings together the fantastic work that Borders Buses are doing in the Borders and beyond.

“From the day we launched, the response from customers has been incredible.”

The Borders Buses mobile app can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store for iPhones or the Google Play Store for Android devices.

For more information, visit www.bordersbuses.co.uk

From left Borders Buses drivers Paul Brothwick, Chrstine Grahame MSP and Borders Buses driver John Rieva