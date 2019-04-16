Approval granted for conversion of old council offices in Kelso into flats

Approval has been granted for the conversion of former council offices in Kelso into flats.

Scottish Borders Council’s old social work department offices at the corner of Rose Lane and Edenside Road have stood empty since August 2017, but they are now about to be given a new lease of life.

The council applied to its own planning department for consent to convert the building into five flats, and it has now been given the thumbs-up.

Council planner Euan Calvert said: “The building is not listed despite its great character. Four two-bedroom flats and one three-bedroom flats are proposed within the existing building.

“The building site and character lend themselves to residential accommodation in that the proposals will appear an appropriate form of development for this conservation area.

“The surrounding is predominantly residential in character, therefore there will be no conflict.

“A newer extension to the south east of the building will be removed as part of this proposal.

“The existing parking area will be retained and offers ample parking provision for the new dwellings, including an accessible parking space.“

A bin store will also be provided near Rose Lane for easy access for collection.

Samuel Hinchliffe, the council’s in-house architect, said: “With the town centre within easy walking distance, the conversion of five residences are favourable and will revitalise and maintain the use of this building for a long time to come.”

Kelso Community Council had given its backing for the conversion.

Now planning approval has been agreed, the council intends to put the building on the market.