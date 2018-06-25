Applications now open for Borders business awards

Applications are now open for 2018’s Scottish Borders Business Excellence Awards.

This will be fourth time round for the Scottish Borders Chamber of Commerce-organised event, to be held at Springwood Park in Kelso on Thursday, November 1.

The Royal Bank of Scotland will be the awards’ main sponsor, alongside 10 category sponsors.

“We have been quite taken aback by the interest shown by potential sponsors this year, which indicates how these awards have grown over the last four years,” said chamber chairman Jack Clark.

“RBS were very much involved last year, with Malcolm Buchanan being our guest speaker, and we are delighted to have them on board.

“However, it is the local support that has overwhelmed us, and now each of the 10 awards categories has its own sponsor.”

Mr Buchanan, Scottish board chairman for RBS, said: “As a supporter of customers, communities and businesses across the Borders, the Royal Bank of Scotland is delighted to become a key partner and headline sponsor for the awards.”

“These awards offer an opportunity to celebrate the wealth of skill and depth of talent which exists across the region and offer a platform to showcase the qualities and resources which have made it such an important part of Scotland’s business landscape.

“We are sure this year’s event will be a great success.”

The awards’ category sponsors are Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers, Business Gateway, Davidson Chalmers, Scottish Borders Council, Reiver Recruitment, the National Farmers’ Union, Scottish Borders Social Enterprise Chamber, Developing the Young Workforce (Borders), South of Scotland Local Export Partnership and NS24.

For details of how to apply, go to www.borderschamber.com

The closing date for applications is Friday, August 24.