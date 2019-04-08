Appeal for witnesses after burglars target Kelso home

Police are appealing for witnesses after a house in Kelso was broken into over the weekend.

The home in Cappers Court was entered around 11.30pm on Friday, April 5.

Nothing was taken from the property, however officers are keen to trace those responsible.

Constable Kirsty Mabon from Kelso Police Station said: “While nothing was stolen, we are still treating this break-in very seriously and would ask anyone who saw anything suspicious in Cappers Court on Friday evening to contact police immediately.

“Likewise, anyone with any other relevant information should also get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kelso Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 846 of April 6.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.