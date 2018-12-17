Appeal for money for family of tragic Peebles mum Amanda Cox tops £14,000

A fundraising appeal for the family of tragic Borders mum Amanda Cox has raised more than double its £6,000 target.

Pal John Clarkson, of Innerleithen, set up the page to help Amanda’s grieving husband Michael and their baby son Murray, born two months premature.

Money raised will pay for Amanda’s funeral and the cost of Michael’s travel to see Murray in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

“I have arranged this to try and help Michael out anyway we can, be it for funeral costs for Amanda or help with fuel costs travelling the 25 miles to the hospital daily for the next two months or with day-to-day costs for helping to raise Murray on his own,” said John.

So far, more than 600 donors have contributed more than £14,000 to Mr Clarkson’s appeal on fundraising website Gofundme.com

His appeal initially had a £2,000 target, but that was later increased to £6,000 when John saw the donations flying in. It has now managed more than double that amount.

Among the donors are friends, family and fellow darts enthusiasts.

To donate, go to www.gofundme.com/michael-and-murray-cox

Amanda, 34, bled to death in a disused stairwell after getting lost at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Monday, December 10, just four days after giving birth to son Murray.

Amanda had given birth to Murray prematurely at the Borders General Hospital at Melrose on Thursday, December 6, and she and the 3lb 7oz tot were then transferred to the Edinburgh infirmary for specialist care.

However, she was reported missing after failing to return from a trip to see her son in the nearby neonatal ward and, despite a search by police, was only found seven hours later seriously ill, dying shortly afterwards of a suspected haemorrhage.