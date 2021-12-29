Appeal for help as man goes missing

Missing man Lee Hawley.

Lee Hawley was reported missing on Sunday, December 19, and was last seen on Monday, December 20, at around 7.55pm at woodland near Hawkslee Farm, close to Newtown St Boswells, wearing a green waterproof hooded jacket, khaki green trousers and black boots.

He is described as around 5ft 11in tall, of slim build with short dark hair and goatee beard, and it’s believed he’s trying to reach the Highlands on foot.

Sergeant Gavin Liddle of Galashiels Police Station said: “We are concerned for Lee’s welfare and would urge anyone who may have seen him or heard from him at any time since Monday to get in touch.”