Appeal after fatal road traffic collision on A68 near Jedburgh

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal three-vehicle road traffic collision near Jedburgh.

The incident happened at around 4.45pm yesterday on the A68 around two miles south of Jedburgh between Fair’s Houses and Glendouglas Lodge.

The rider of a Triumph Thruxton motorcycle travelling north collided with an Audi A6 travelling south.

A second motorcycle travelling north also then collided with the Audi when trying to avoid the collision.

As a result, the 53-year-old male rider of the first motorcycle suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 45-year-old male rider of the second motorcycle sustained serious, but not life-threatening, injuries and was taken by ambulance to Borders General Hospital.

Roads policing officers attended along with emergency services and the road was closed for around seven hours for investigations to be conducted.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses and anyone with information that can help with ongoing inquiries is asked to come forward.

Sergeant Fraser Wood from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit said: “Tragically as a result of the collision a man has lost his life and our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this time.

“I am eager to hear from anyone who may have been travelling on the A68 and who saw the vehicles immediately prior to the collision, or who witnessed what happened, to contact us as soon as possible.

“Similarly anyone who may have any information that can help with our investigations is asked to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3330 of July 8, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.