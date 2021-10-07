Appeal after 61-year-old Town Yetholm woman goes missing
Police have appealed for the public’s help after a 61-year-old woman from Town Yetholm went missing earlier today, Thursday, October 7.
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 3:32 pm
Jennifer Alexander was last seen at around 1130am in the Town Yetholm area.
A Scottish Borders police spokesperson said: “We are keen to establish Jennifer’s whereabouts as soon as possible and anyone who believes they have seen her since 11.30am today is asked to come forward.
“In addition, we would ask Jennifer to get in touch with friends, family or police and let us know you are safe and well.
“Anyone with information which could assist with this inquiry would be greatly appreciated and should be reported to Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 1568 of the 7th of October 2021.”