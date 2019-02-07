any where but here

Award-winning comedian, Scott Gibson will be showcasing his eagerly-anticipated new full-length show in Borders town halls.

Following a totally sold out season at last year’s Edinburgh Fringe, Glasgow born and bred Scott’s show, Anywhere But Here, is the first of the new comedy nights planned for various locations in the Borders.

Gibson, who received the Lastminute.com Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Newcomer at the 2016 Edinburgh Fringe, has swiftly established himself as one of the best Scottish comedians around.

After several support slots, including supporting Frankie Boyle on tour, Gibson is now ready to be the headliner.

Of Gibson’s talent, Boyle says he is a ‘natural, gifted, and unapologetic storyteller’.

Gibson mixes a conversational style with his own unique brand of dark humour, confidently leading his audience down a path few dare to tread. It is this ability to push boundaries and control any room he plays that has contributed to his success.

His new show is a wonderful exploration of the reasons why we, as humans, feel the need to travel and what that means to us at the different stages of our lives.

Delivered in his uniquely honest style, Gibson takes his audience on an epic odyssey that charts the choppy waters of youth, the hedonism of travel, friendship, pool parties, travel insurance and the Greek third-choice goalie and the dangers of local tipples.

“We really can’t wait for Scott to come to our venues in Hawick and Peebles for a couple of nights of hilarious entertainment.

As a charity, Live Borders wants its town halls to be utilised for quality local community events.

This is the first in a set of comedy nights taking place in our venues to open up our programme. There really is something for everyone,” enthuses Hamish Moir, Events and Programming Officer at Live Borders.

Anywhere but Here can be seen on Friday, February 8 at Heart of Hawick and Saturday, February 9 at Burgh Hall, Peebles, at 7.30pm.

Tickets available from www.liveborders.org.uk or by calling Border Events on 01750 725480.