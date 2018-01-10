Antique experts tour the Borders

Some of the Borders’ finest antique shops and cultural sites are featuring on BBC One this week after the Antiques Road Trip paid a visit to the region in search of hidden treasures.

Hosts Anita Manning and Charles Hanson are once again aiming to turn a small budget into a fortune as they tour the country in search of profits.

They kicked off the programme’s 2018 season with visits to DC Dalgliesh in Selkirk, the Old Melrose Furniture Studio and nearby Border Reader bookshop, Hawick’s Borders Antiques Centre and Eptas Arts in Kelso.

The show also delves into the history of Hawick’s motorbike racing legend Jimmie Guthrie.

The daytime show, which also made a memorable visit to Abbotsford House, near Tweedbank, in 2011, airs at 4.30pm daily.