Annual festival week offering up plenty of activity in Yetholm

Bari Manushi Emma Wauchope and Bari Gadgi Stefan Cameron.
Bari Manushi Emma Wauchope and Bari Gadgi Stefan Cameron.

Yetholm Festival Week is in full swing at the hands of Bari Gadgi Stefan Cameron and Bari Manushi Emma Wauchope.

Tonight the principals will lead a cavalcade to Stob Stanes and tomorrow there’s a festival week lunch at 12pm and a bingo night at 7pm, both in Wauchope Hall.

Tomorrow’s sees family bowling in the hall at 7pm and a ladies darts competition in the Plough Hotel at 7.30pm.

Saturday’s main celebrations kick off at 12pm with the duck race in the Bowmont River, followed by a family afternoon with sports and entertainment in the playing fields.

A festival dance follows at 7pm in the Wauchope Hall.