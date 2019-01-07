Animal magic on display as TV antiques show returns to Borders

Hit television show Celebrity Antiques Road Trip has been back in the Borders for the second time in a matter of months, and the results can be seen this week.

Scenes shot in Galashiels and Innerleithen can be seen in an episode of the show being broadcast on BBC Two this Friday, January 11, at 7pm.

Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams, both panellists on the ITV daytime show Loose Women, can be seen visiting the two Borders towns – plus Inverkeithing, Falkirk, Edinburgh and South Queensferry – before finishing up at an auction in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire.

Londoner Sawalha, 54, and Grangemouth-born Adams, 56, are accompanied by experts Tim Medhurst and Anita Manning as they seek out antiques they hope will turn a profit at auction.

A spokesperson for the show, made by STV Productions, said: “Nadia picks up quite the menagerie of antique animals, including three monkeys and a reindeer.

“Kaye, though, gambles a large chunk of her £400 on an art deco bracelet.

“Will Kaye’s prudent purchases secure the biggest profits or will Nadia’s tough bargaining skills see her triumph?

“An unsavoury incident at the auction and an accusation of foul play means it’s a tense finale.”

This series of the show, first screened in 2011, is the eighth.

On the small screen since the start of November, it also features Kelly Brook, Peter Andre, Sue Johnston, Anneka Rice, Claire Sweeney, Denise van Outen and Russell Kane.

Friday’s will be the second episode of this series to be part-shot in the Borders as former pop star Richard Coles and last year’s Strictly Come Dancing winner, actor Joe McFadden, were seen visiting West Linton – as well as Edinburgh, Motherwell and Glasgow, prior to an auction in Newcastle – in one screened at the end of November 27.

Coles, a former member of the pop group the Communards, and McFadden, also seen on the small screen in Heartbeat and Casualty, were accompanied by antiques experts David Harper and Phil Serrell.

Series producer John Redshaw said: “It’s always exciting to hit the road with a new set of celebrities, and this series is no exception.

“We have a brilliant line-up of competing stars going head to head on the antiques trail, and I think viewers will love following their road trips as they track down weird and wonderful bargains in antique shops around the country.”

An episode of the show’s celeb-free sister series also filmed in the Borders, BBC One’s Antiques Road Trip, was aired last January.

Filmed a year ago last August, it featured experts Anita Manning and Charles Hanson in scenes shot in Hawick, Innerleithen, Kelso and Melrose.