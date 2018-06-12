Ancrum enjoys its annual village fete

Ancrum green was transformed into a haven of fun, games and entertainment on Saturday to offer a fitting conclusion to this year’s village week.

The annual village fete, organised by a three-strong team of volunteers aided by others in the small community, has been deemed a huge success.

Super Mario and Yoshi appear in Ancrum fancy dress.

“This year is the most well supported we have had since taking the fete over,” a committee spokesman said. “We had 36 rounders players on the village green on Wednesday night made up of adults and children of all ages.

“The following day the duck and boat races were well attended as was the egg throwing on the village green.

“Friday night saw over 40 people turn out for the bowls and the quiz.”

“We have a great community spirit and people of all ages look forward to fete day. This year we welcomed visitors from Galashiels, St Boswells, Jedburgh and Denholm that we know of, which is just great for our fete day.

“We would like to thank everyone who came along to support us in our events.”

Saturday’s main event saw the green filled with games, inflatables and music which ran into the evening.

In the lead up to this year’s fete, the committee held a fundraising music day in the pub garden, which attracted more than 100 people, as well as two coffee morning and a sold out race night in the village hall.