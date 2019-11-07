Ancrum bonfire night is still a family favourite

Liam, Kenny, Michelle and Dem-Rue Tolder from Galashiels at Ancrum.

Almost 400 people from across the Borders gathered on the village green on Tuesday night to see a huge bonfire, complete with Guy himself on top, burned to the ground as a fireworks display lit up the sky overhead.

The annual event, one of the longest-running in the region, was organised by the village’s community council and featured an impressive fireworks show funded by donations.

Laura, Holly, Rosa and Lucy Mabon with Debs, Ella and Douglas Marshall, Harris Sandilands and Jessica Lackenby, at Ancrum.

“We were lucky we didn’t get the rain which came the night before,” organiser Stuart Turnbull said. “Everything went really well, and we had a good turnout of people.

“We had Tony’s Roaming Chippy and an ice-cream van enjoying big queues for their food and everybody seemed to have a good time.

“The pub was doing stovies and winter warmers too.

“The fireworks were set off safely from behind the pub and they went down well, with an impressive finale.

“We are one of the bonfire night events that seems to attract people that come back every year. It’s a nice event that people enjoy coming to from across the Borders.