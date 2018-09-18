Amber warning in place in the Borders until 5pm

The Met Office has issued an extended amber warning for wind for the Scottish Borders, which stays in place until 5pm today.

This time, it’s Storm Ali which is doing all the damage, bringing gusts of 65-75 mph inland.

Probably not too good an idea to open a brolly this afternoon.

Flying debris is likely and could lead to injuries or danger to life, with damage to some buildings possible, such as tiles blowing off roofs or trees falling.

Longer journey times and cancellations are likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected.

These conditions can cause power cuts, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage, while on the east coast, large waves could affect coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.

This warning will be downgraded to a yellow wind warning at around 5pm, until 10pm tonight, during which gusts of 50-60 mph are expected.