Amanda honoured for her work keeping Borders pensioners fit

A St Boswells mum who has dedicated almost two decades to improving the fitness of pensioners in the area has been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Amanda Richard from St Boswells has been awarded the British Empire Medal her work teaching keep fit, yoga and pilates classes to older people in the region.

The former nurse hosts yoga, pilates and keep-fit classes for elderly in village halls and care homes.

She said: “Working as a district nurse I saw how much time people spent in nursing homes either sitting or sleeping and I decided I wanted to go into homes and do seated exercise classes for the residents.

“When you go in at the start they often don’t want to try or do anything, and the atmosphere changes completely when I put the music on and get the equipment out, they’re joining in before you know it.

“I get a lot out of that.

“It’s really rewarding and I was keen to specialise in this given my nursing background.”

Amanda lives in the village with her husband Chris, and has two grown up sons and a daughter.

“It would be nice to know who nominated me so I can personally thank them because it’s such an honour,” she added.

“It feels so lovely to have your work appreciated when it’s just something that you do because you love helping people.”

Glenda Watt from West Linton, who is co-ordinator of the Scottish Older People’s Assembly, will receive an OBE for services to older people.

Catherine Johnston from Ladykirk, Berwickshire, has been rewarded for her work in the community with a British Empire Medal.